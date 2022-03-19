Moderna picks Kenya for African mRNA facility

Moderna says it will build a messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics plant in Kenya at a cost of up to $500 million. The facility will make mRNA active ingredients and could be expanded to produce finished therapies such as Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The firm’s announcement advances a promise it made in October 2021 to build an mRNA facility somewhere in Africa. Last month, BioNTech, which with Pfizer produces another mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, said it would establish modular production systems in Africa.
