Monolith raises $300 million for clean H₂

Monolith has raised more than $300 million to advance its pyrolysis technology for turning natural gas into low-carbon hydrogen and carbon black. The firm operates a commercial-scale facility in Hallam, Nebraska. It says the new funds will help it with future projects, including a second facility in Hallam that will also make ammonia and a partnership with SK to produce H2 and carbon black in South Korea.
