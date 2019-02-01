Natural gas fuel station debuts

Ingevity has constructed a demonstration natural gas vehicle-fueling station at its headquarters in North Charleston, South Carolina. The station’s pumps allow vehicle storage cylinders containing the firm’s activated carbon to safely adsorb natural gas over several hours. Over the past 40 years, the firm has also sold activated carbon to capture vapor emissions from gasoline-fueled vehicles.
