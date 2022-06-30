Advertisement

Investment

Neste will expand renewable product refinery

by Alexander H. Tullo
June 30, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 24
A plant in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, that refines waste fats and oils.
Credit: Neste
Neste plans to double output at this waste fat and oil refinery.

Neste will spend $2 billion to nearly double its capacity to process renewable feedstocks such as waste oils and greases at its refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. When the project is completed in 2026, the plant will have an annual renewable product capacity of 2.7 million metric tons (t); 1.2 million t of that will be sustainable aviation fuel. Separately, Neste has acquired European rights to Alterra Energy’s plastic liquefaction technology. Neste took a minority stake in Alterra in 2020. Neste plans to use the technology, which is already in use in Ohio, at a facility in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

