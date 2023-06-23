Neste moving waste upgrader

Neste plans to spend $120 million to install a pyrolysis oil upgrader at its site in Porvoo, Finland. The upgrader will consume the output from pyrolysis plants, which use heat to break down postconsumer plastics. The new Neste facility will remove impurities and optimize the chemical composition of the material for processing into petrochemical feedstocks in its refinery. The plant will have a capacity to process 150,000 metric tons per year of pyrolysis oil and will come on line in 2025.
