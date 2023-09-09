Nimbus rakes in $210 million in financing for small molecules

Nimbus Therapeutics, a structure-based drug discovery firm that designs small-molecule therapeutics using computational chemistry, has closed a $210 million private financing round. Google Ventures, a new investor, co-led the round, which also saw participation from existing investors, including Gates Frontier, Pfizer Ventures, and RA Capital Management. Nimbus has one drug candidate in a clinical trial and says that this funding will allow it to advance several preclinical programs.
