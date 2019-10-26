Novartis and Pliant sign NASH deal

Novartis will pay Pliant Therapeutics $80 million for access to integrin-targeted small molecules for the treatment of fibrosis. The deal includes PLN-1474, a selective inhibitor of integrin αVβ1 that Pliant is developing to address liver scarring associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and up to three drug candidates developed during the alliance. Pliant expects to ask regulators for permission to begin human tests of PLN-1474 later this year. It will conduct Phase I studies, after which Novartis will take over.
