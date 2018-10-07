Novo Nordisk pushes into cell therapy

Novo Nordisk will sublease a stem cell therapies development facility in Fremont, Calif., from Asterias Biotherapeutics at which it plans to develop treatments for type 1 diabetes and other diseases. The company hopes to be in operation next year. The deal follows Novo Nordisk’s announcement in May of a deal to license technology from the University of California, San Francisco, for creating human embryonic stem cells for regenerative medicines. Novo Nordisk recently established stem cell R&D operations in Måløv, Denmark.
