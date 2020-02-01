P2 Science raises another $12 million

P2 Science has raised $12 million in a series C financing round. Chanel and lead investor HG Ventures join existing investors, including Xeraya Capital and BASF Venture Capital. The company says it will use a portion of the proceeds to expand capacity at its facility in Naugatuck, Connecticut. One of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2017, P2 Science conducts ozonolysis in a flow-chemistry reactor to make specialty chemicals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter