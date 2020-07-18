Perfect Day gets $300 million for animal-free milk proteins

The California start-up Perfect Day has added $160 million to an initial $140 million round from investors to boost output of fermentation-derived dairy proteins. The latest funding round was led by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The firm says investors are attracted by its breakthroughs in microbial manufacturing of casein and whey. Perfect Day says it will partner with other firms to launch animal-free milk, ice cream, and cheese products.
