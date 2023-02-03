Pfizer invests $25 million in Ribon

Pfizer has invested $25 million in Ribon Therapeutics, a small-molecule drug developer targeting stress support pathways. Ribon intends to put the funds toward the clinical development of two small-molecule inhibitors, one in oncology and one in immunology. A Pfizer exec will also join Ribon’s advisory board as part of the investment. In November 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim agreed to acquire one of Ribon’s preclinical programs for an undisclosed amount.
