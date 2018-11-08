Praxair to boost gases for space launch market

The industrial gas firm Praxair, now a part of Linde, will double capacity at its air separation plant in Mims, Fla. The firm says the project is in response to growing demand from space industry customers, which launch from the nearby Kennedy Space Center, as well as from local industries such as health care and food processing. Praxair expects to complete the project by the end of 2019.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter