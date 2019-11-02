Quantum computing start-up IonQ raises $55 million

IonQ, a quantum computer start-up based in College Park, Maryland, has closed a $55 million funding round. Led by Samsung Catalyst Fund and Mubadala Capital, the round brings IonQ’s total funding to $77 million. IonQ is applying the trapped-ion approach to developing practical applications of the superfast computing technique. Firms including Google, IBM, and Microsoft are also vying to build quantum computers that operate millions of times as fast as current high-volume computing systems.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter