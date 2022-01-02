Roche’s Spark unit plans gene therapy center in Philadelphia

Spark Therapeutics plans to spend $575 million to build a gene therapy innovation center on the campus of Drexel University. The 46,000 m2 center will be part of Spark’s 92,000 m2 campus in Philadelphia. The firm’s Luxturna retinal dystrophy treatment was the first gene therapy to win US approval, in 2017. Roche acquired Spark in 2019 for about $4.8 billion and says the new facility will serve as its global center of excellence for gene therapy manufacturing.
