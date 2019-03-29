SK will build a lithium-ion battery separator plant in Poland

SK Innovation plans to build a lithium-ion battery separator facility in Poland. The project will cost $377 million and produce 340 million m2 of separator film annually, starting in 2021. Earlier this year the South Korean conglomerate announced that it will spend more than $800 million on an electric-vehicle battery plant in Hungary. SK is one of several firms investing in separators; Asahi Kasei announced a $270 million capacity boost project earlier this year.
