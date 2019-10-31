Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Investment

Sasol CEOs step down in wake of Louisiana project cost overruns

Shake-up is the result of mismanagement of Louisiana project

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 31, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of Sasol's new complex in Louisiana.
Credit: Fluor
Sasol's new complex in Louisiana suffered billions of dollars in cost overruns.

Sasol’s two joint CEOs, Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell, have stepped down in the wake of a board review of billions of dollars in cost overruns at the South African company’s massive Lake Charles Chemical Project (LCCP) in Louisiana.

“It is a matter of profound regret for the board that shortcomings in the execution of LCCP have negatively impacted our overall reputation, led to a serious erosion of confidence in the leadership of the company, and weakened the company financially,” the board said on Oct. 28.

Sasol’s plant is one of the most ambitious of the dozen or so chemical projects that have gone up on the US Gulf Coast to take advantage of inexpensive shale gas. It includes an ethylene cracker and downstream polyethylene, ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide, and alcohol facilities.

Sasol estimated a cost of $8.9 billion when it green-lighted the LCCP in October 2014, but major problems soon surfaced. It faced unprecedented weather delays, and expensive work was required to deal with poor subsurface conditions. Wage increases caught the company off guard. In 2016, with the project half finished, Sasol raised its estimate to $11 billion. The LCCP

then faced more hurdles, including Hurricane Harvey and the repair and replacement of defective components. In May, Sasol raised its cost estimate to between $12.6 billion and $12.9 billion and launched a review conducted by independent consultants.

Their report blames the project management team, which it says “engaged in conduct that was inappropriate, demonstrated a lack of competence, and was not transparent.” The reviewers found no evidence that the team “acted with an intent to defraud,” however.

The report also says top Sasol managers insufficiently supervised those running the project and “allowed erroneous and/or unsupported reporting by the LCCP leadership to go unchallenged.”

The CEOs, who reached “amicable mutual separation” agreements with Sasol, are being replaced by Fleetwood Grobler, its executive vice president of chemicals.

Sasol says it has already disciplined the executive in charge of the LCCP. The company didn’t name that person, but in February it announced the retirement of Stephan Schoeman, who was responsible for the project.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
LyondellBasell will buy into Sasol’s new complex
Explosion rocks new Sasol plant in Louisiana
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sasol delays financial results
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE