Sasol finishes last Louisiana plant

Sasol is starting up a low-density polyethylene plant, the last of seven chemical plants that make up its complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The complex cost $12.8 billion, nearly $4 billion over budget. The LDPE plant was damaged by a fire in January. The plant, as well as another polyethylene unit and an ethylene cracker, will become part of a recently announced joint venture between Sasol and LyondellBasell Industries.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter