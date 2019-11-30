Saudi Arabia attracts $2 billion in potential chemical investment

Several companies have signed tentative deals with the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority that could lead to $2 billion in chemical investments. Mitsui & Co. is eyeing construction of an ammonia plant, and the water treatment–chemical maker SNF is considering a polyacrylamide plant. Shell plans a recycling facility that will upgrade spent refinery catalysts from around the region. And BASF signed a deal broadly aimed at “evaluating and assessing opportunities.” Saudi Arabia is trying to diversify its economy away from oil and gas exploration.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter