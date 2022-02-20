Shin-Etsu to invest $700 million in silicones

Shin-Etsu Chemical will spend close to $700 million to raise output of silicone fluids, resins, and rubber at three plants in Japan. The firm says the expansion complements a $1 billion project it started in 2018 that increased capacity to make silicone monomers by 50%. Shin-Etsu says the new investment will also help it further novel technologies such as molded silicone rubbers that don’t require a cure step and silicones for microLED display products.
