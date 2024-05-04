Sicona Battery Technologies to build silicon anode plant in the US

Sicona Battery Technologies plans to build a plant in the southeastern US that will produce 6,700 metric tons of silicon-based materials for battery anodes per year. Silicon materials can be expensive, but they store more energy than conventional anode materials made from graphite. The facility would provide enough material for batteries for about 800,000 cars, and the company hopes to roughly quadruple the plant’s capacity by 2030. Group14 Technologies, Sila Nanotechnologies, and other firms are also building silicon anode plants in the US.
