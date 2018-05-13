Solvay commits to solar energy

A recently commissioned South Carolina solar energy farm, the state’s largest, is helping Solvay’s specialty polymers unit come closer to its commitment to use 100% renewable energy for all products destined for electronics maker Apple. Solvay supplies materials for Apple devices, including, it says, polymers for the iPhone’s antenna. Last year, Solvay agreed to buy all the farm’s renewable energy certificates for 15 years.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter