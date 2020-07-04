South Korea’s SK to invest in more Georgia battery production

SK Innovation is making another battery investment in Jackson County, Georgia, this time worth $940 million. The South Korean company has already committed nearly $1.7 billion to build two battery plants at the site. It broke ground on one in March 2019 and plans to start work on the second later this month. SK says the newest investment will go toward a third plant and create about 600 jobs. The firm says it is seeing interest in its batteries from customers such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai Motor Group, and Ford Motor Company.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter