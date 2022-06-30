Stellantis invests in lithium producer Vulcan

The carmaker Stellantis is investing $52 million in the lithium producer Vulcan Energy to secure a supply of the mineral for its electric vehicles. Vulcan hopes to extract lithium from geothermal brine in Germany without producing any carbon emissions. Stellantis also recently signed a supply agreement with Controlled Thermal Resources, a geothermal lithium project in Southern California. The firm hopes to phase out its sales of gas-powered cars in Europe by 2030.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter