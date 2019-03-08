Symrise partners with Probi on probiotic cosmetic ingredients

Symrise is working with the Swedish probiotic specialist Probi to develop microbial ingredients for cosmetics. The German fragrance and cosmetic ingredient maker owns a majority stake in Probi, and the two have conducted research on probiotics for oral-health applications since 2012. Now they are developing Lactobacilli strains to strengthen the skin barrier. Other ingredient makers, including BASF, DSM, and Givaudan, have also been investing in microbiome-inspired ingredients for skin care.
