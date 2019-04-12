Takeda partners with StrideBio to make new AAVs for neurological diseases

Takeda Pharmaceutical has picked the gene-therapy start-up StrideBio to make new adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) for delivering DNA into the central nervous system. The duo will work on therapies for Friedreich’s ataxia and two undisclosed conditions. StrideBio designs AAVs that evade takedown by the preexisting immune response some people have to AAVs. The start-up’s viruses are also designed for delivery to specific cell types. Takeda will pay StrideBio about $30 million up front and potentially $680 million more in the future.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter