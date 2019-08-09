Universal Display, Merck join for OLED research

Universal Display and Merck KGaA have formed an R&D collaboration in the field of organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) for displays. The firms say the program brings together Universal’s expertise in phosphorescent OLED emitters and Merck’s state-of-the-art transport materials. Universal says the collaboration will “help expand the landscape of bright, beautiful, brilliant OLED displays.”
