Venture capital firm Third Rock raises $1.1 billion

Third Rock Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on health care and new medicines, has raised $1.1 billion in a new funding round. The firm recently co-led a $75 million series A financing round for the covalent medicine start-up Terremoto Biosciences. Third Rock was one of the first investors in Bluebird Bio, which announced earlier this month that a US Food and Drug Administration committee had recommended approval for two of its gene therapy candidates.
