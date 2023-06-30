Vertex and Lonza team on type 1 diabetes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Lonza, the Swiss pharmaceutical services firm, have entered a agreement to manufacture Vertex’s investigational islet cell therapies for treatment of type 1 diabetes; the therapies are derived from stem cells and are insulin producing. The effort is currently focused on the candidates VX-880 and VX-264, which are in clinical trials. The partners are building a dedicated manufacturing facility at Lonza’s Portsmouth, New Hampshire, site. The new facility will employ 300 people.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter