Wacker opens chemistry labs in Michigan

Wacker Chemie has opened a new innovation center and North American headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The facility, which cost over $50 million, will consolidate three locations in the state into one space. Wacker says the site already houses over 200 people. They include chemists and other scientists working in more than 20 labs on silicones, polysilicon, polymers, and biotech products.
