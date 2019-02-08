Xencor earns $120 million from Genentech for IL-15 antibody

Genentech will pay $120 million up front to partner with the antibody company Xencor on new cancer immunotherapies based on a protein called interleukin-15 (IL-15). Xencor’s lead program in the partnership combines IL-15 and its receptor, IL-15Rα, into a single protein designed to activate immune cells that can attack cancer. Xencor could receive up to $160 million more for developing the lead candidate and up to $180 million for each subsequent IL-15 drug.
