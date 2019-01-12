More liquid hydrogen headed for California

Air Products and Chemicals plans to build a liquid-hydrogen unit in California to serve existing customers as well as the state’s growing fleet of hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. The move follows the November 2018 decision by competitor Air Liquide to spend $150 million on a hydrogen plant in the western US also dedicated to supplying California fuel-cell vehicles. Air Products says its plant—expected to start up in the first quarter of 2021—will supplement an existing hydrogen unit in Sacramento. The firm says it may add even more hydrogen capacity to serve the California fuel-cell vehicle market.
