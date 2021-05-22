2 WuXi firms form an antibody-drug conjugate venture

WuXi Biologics and WuXi STA, the drug making arm of WuXi AppTec, have formed a joint venture to provide contract production of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugates. WuXi Biologics, which was once part of WuXi AppTec, will invest $120 million in the venture, called WuXi XDC. WuXi STA will invest $80 million. The venture will provide development and manufacture of antibodies, chemical payloads and linkers, and finished conjugated drugs.
