AGC will acquire an AstraZeneca biologics plant in Colorado

AGC Biologics is acquiring an idle AstraZeneca biologic drug manufacturing facility in Boulder, Colorado. The plant includes two 20,000 L stainless steel mammalian cell bioreactors and sits on 8 hectares of land, which “provides opportunities for further expansions,” AGC says. The Japanese firm has been ramping up its contract manufacturing business, announcing plans to spend about $20 million to expand biologics facilities in Seattle and Copenhagen. It recently announced a $25 million investment in its pharmaceutical chemical plant in Spain.
