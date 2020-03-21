AGC to bolster drug services with MolMed acquisition

Aiming to add gene and cell therapy to its drug contract development and manufacturing business, the Japanese glass and chemical firm AGC is buying MolMed, a clinical-stage biotech services firm, for about $260 million. Based in Milan, MolMed specializes in viral vectors and cell engineering. AGC acquired Malgrat Pharma Chemical, a Spanish maker of pharmaceutical chemicals, from Boehringer Ingelheim in 2018. AGC targets annual sales of about $900 million for its drug services business by 2025.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter