AGC to invest $350 million in making biotech drugs

The Japanese glass and chemical maker AGC says it will spend about $350 million to expand its biologic drug contract manufacturing facility in Yokohama, Japan. The company says the facility will house one of the country’s largest reactors for mammalian cell culture when it is complete in 2026. The facility will also be able to make vaccines, gene and cell therapies, and messenger RNA–based drugs. AGC says Japanese companies now rely mostly on overseas providers of biologic drug production services.
