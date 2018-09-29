AGC plans biologics facility in Japan

AGC will build a facility at its site in Chiba, Japan, that will use mammalian cell culture to produce antibody-based drugs. The firm, formerly called Asahi Glass, says the plant will be the first in Japan to make such cell culture drugs on a contract basis. AGC has been aggressively expanding its drug contract manufacturing business. In July, it announced the expansion of a small-molecule pharmaceutical chemical plant, also in Chiba. In 2016, AGC acquired the biologics firms Biomeva and CMC Biologics.
