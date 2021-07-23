AMRI, now Curia, expands in biologics with two acquisitions

The pharmaceutical services firm Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) has changed its name to Curia. At the same time, it is expanding beyond small-molecule services by acquiring the biologic drug service firm LakePharma and the biologic drug fill-and-finish service firm Integrity Bio. LakePharma, with 235 employees at six facilities in California, Massachusetts, and Texas, claims expertise in mammalian cell and microbial technologies as well as plasmid DNA, mRNA, and monoclonal antibodies. The acquisition of Integrity Bio will add biologic capability and a US West Coast operation to Curia’s network of primarily small-molecule fill-and-finish facilities. Founded in 1991 by chemist Thomas E. D’Ambra, Curia has grown through a series of acquisitions. The firm was taken private in 2017 in a $1.5 billion-plus deal. Wayne Weiner, head of the consulting firm Pharmatech Solutions, says the acquisitions provide Curia with early-phase biologic drug development services that it can bring up to commercial scale through further acquisitions or investment.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter