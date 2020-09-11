AMRI, Thermo Fisher ink vaccine service deals

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) has signed a deal to provide sterile fill-and-finish services for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. AMRI will do the work at its facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Meanwhile, Inovio has picked Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture its DNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800. Thermo Fisher will make the active ingredient and provide fill-and-finish services at plants in the US. Both AstraZeneca and Inovio have several other production partners.
