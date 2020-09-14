Advertisement

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

September 14, 2020 Issue

09835-cover-webopener.jpg
09835-cover-webopener.jpg
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

September 14, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 35

10 years after the largest accidental oil spill in history, scientists look back on insights gained about how microbes and chemical processes degrade oil. And they still see gaps that need to be filled before the next big spill

Cover image:A ship sits on a band of oil from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill.

Credit: ©Daniel Beltra, courtesy of Catherine Edelman Gallery, Chicago

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 35
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Companies have done a better job getting [diverse] people in the door than getting people up through the ranks.”

Jaime Irick, vice president for architectural coatings for the US and Canada, PPG Industries

Industrial Safety

What did we learn from the Deepwater Horizon disaster?

Polymers

How membranes are upending chemical separations

Developers of membrane technologies see enormous environmental benefits in potentially replacing distillation and improving electrolysis

Informatics

Let’s talk about quantum computing in drug discovery

Digital research chiefs at big pharma firms pool know-how and experience in a precompetitive huddle

  • Profiles

    Jaime Irick, a PPG executive, on the chemical industry’s response to racism and discrimination

    Head of the firm’s US and Canada architectural coatings division argues for clear direction from the top

  • Employment

    Putting mentoring first

    When faculty focus on supporting their students, everybody wins

Science Concentrates

image name
Chemical Regulation

EPA faces TSCA risk evaluation overload

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Profiles

Seeing patterns of science everywhere

 

