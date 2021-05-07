AMRI expands for rare disease services

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) has made a series of investments in R&D services for therapies targeting orphan and rare diseases. The drug services firm has added batch manufacturing suites with capacity for 10–15 kg at its headquarters facility in Albany, New York. In Grafton, Wisconsin, AMRI has expanded its hydrogenation, analytical, filtering and drying, and spectrometry capabilities. The company added an unspecified number of researchers at these sites as well as at its formulation development and sterile drug manufacturing operation in Glasgow, Scotland.
