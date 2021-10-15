Aceto strikes again in pharmaceutical chemicals

Aceto has acquired A&C Bio Buffer, a producer of ingredients used in the manufacture of finished drugs. It is the latest such deal for Aceto, which bought Cascade Chemistry, a maker of active pharmaceutical ingredients, in May. A&C Bio Buffer was formerly part of A&C Group, which Aceto acquired earlier this year. A&C Bio Buffer makes process solutions, cleaning solutions, stability-enhancing buffers, and other products at its plant in Limerick, Ireland.
