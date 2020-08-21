Ajinomoto to expand API production in India

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services has begun construction on an 8,500 m2 small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility at its site in Visakhapatnam, India. The facility will double reactor capacity at the site to 310 m3 for products that include highly potent APIs and intermediates. The project includes renovation of laboratory space to support R&D expansion. The project should create at least 60 jobs and be complete by mid-2022, according to Ajinomoto.
