Almac details headquarters expansion plans

Almac has published details of a $98 million investment program that will expand its pharmaceutical and diagnostic service units with manufacturing and laboratory assets at its headquarters in Craigavon, Northern Ireland. Plans include a 9,300 m2 production facility supporting oral dosage drugs and a 3,700 m2 development center with diagnostic kit manufacturing facilities. Alma, which has set a recruitment goal of 1,000 new staffers in Northern Ireland over 3 years, says this expansion will create more than 550 jobs.
