Amide raises $16.5 million for peptide synthesis

Amide Technologies has raised $16.5 million in venture capital to help commercialize its peptide production process. The process was developed from 2011 to 2017 in the lab of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology chemist Bradley Pentelute. Amide says its automated fast-flow peptide synthesis method bridges the gap between traditional solid phase peptide synthesis and biological expression, allowing production of very long or complex peptides that other methods can’t generate.
