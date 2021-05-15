Ampac adds analytic labs in Virginia

Ampac Fine Chemicals will spend $25 million at its Petersburg, Virginia, facility to add analytical labs and R&D support for continuous process manufacturing of pharmaceutical ingredients. The project will add 150 jobs, tripling employment at the site, which Ampac acquired from Boehringer Ingelheim in 2017. Ampac already offers analytical services in El Dorado Hills, California. The Virginia site will serve Phlow, a partnership that debuted last year with $354 million in funding from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to produce essential medicines using continuous manufacturing.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter