Ardena acquires Syntagon to boost APIs

The pharmaceutical services firm Ardena has acquired Syntagon, a Swedish contract manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Ardena says the purchase, its first outside the Benelux region, will allow it to make batches of up to 100 kg. Ardena was formed last year through the merger of three companies. It acquired ChemConnection, a Dutch API maker, earlier this year and now employs more than 225 scientists.
