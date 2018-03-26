Ardena acquires drug substance firm

Ardena, a Belgian drug services firm focused on finished-dose products, has acquired ChemConnection, a Dutch maker of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and nanomedicines. With the acquisition, Ardena will add process and analytical development services as well as capacity to make APIs in batches of up to 30 kg. ChemConnection was formed in 2012 when Merck & Co. spun off its Organon research division. The purchase will add 60 employees, bringing Ardena’s total to 200.
