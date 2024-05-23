Asymchem to operate former Pfizer plant in Europe

Making its entry into Europe, the Chinese pharmaceutical services firm Asymchem will take over as the operator of the former Pfizer small-molecule pilot plant in Sandwich, England. The company will also run a part of the development laboratories that will open in June. The site will include facilities for peptides and oligonucleotides and continuous flow and biocatalysis capabilities; it will house about 100 workers, including those previously employed by Pfizer. In 2022, Asymchem’s effort to acquire the US drug services firm Snapdragon Chemistry was rejected by the Treasury Department’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the US.
