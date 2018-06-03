Avara advances in dosage form business with third buy

The contract development and manufacturing firm Avara Pharmaceuticals has agreed to acquire Novartis’s sterile production facility for injectable medicines and the adjacent Sandoz Development Center in Boucherville, Quebec. The agreement follows acquisitions over the past year of a Pfizer sterile drug facility in Licate, Italy, and a GlaxoSmithKline solid-dose production site in Aiken, S.C. Avara anticipates no impact on jobs at the Boucherville site, which it calls the largest facility of its type in Canada.
