Axplora launches from Novasep, PharmaZell merger

Novasep and PharmaZell, pharmaceutical services firms that merged earlier this year, have relaunched as Axplora. Based in Raubling, Germany, Axplora combines PharmaZell’s expertise in manufacturing complex pharmaceutical chemicals—as well as steroids and anticancer substances in its Farmabios division—with Novasep’s small-molecule services business. Sylke Hassel has been named CEO of Axplora, which has nine manufacturing facilities in Europe and India and a research center in the US.
